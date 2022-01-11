Richard Grothaus

It is with great sadness that the family of Richard “Rick” Paul Grothaus, 61, of Shipman, Illinois, shares that he passed away the evening of Sunday, January 9th, 2022.
Rick was many things: son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, friend and farmer.
He was the beloved husband of Deb (Golike) Grothaus who survived him in death. They spent many years enjoying the quiet of the country, horseback riding, and traveling the West.
As a father, he guided his children through life and shared his passion for animals and the outdoors. The family went on yearly ski trips out West and created memories that will sustain them for years to come.
Many of his family and friends will remember his infectious laugh, which made him hard to miss in a crowd. And his passion for antique tractor pulling, which he enjoyed with friends.
As a farmer, Rick’s life pursuit was to be a good steward of the land. A tradition that will be handed down to the next generation, and for many generations to come.
He will be remembered with love by his parents Richard Lee and Shirley (Fite) Grothaus; wife, Deb; children, Amy (Pearley III) Hanold of Brighton, Ashley (Kyle) Schneider of Burwell, NE, Garret (Morgan) Grothaus of Shipman, Megan (James) Burns of Brighton; grandchildren, Pearley Hanold IV, Cooper Grothaus, Mila Grothaus, Burton Schneider; brothers, Daniel (Amy) Grothaus, John (Elaine) Grothaus; and several nieces and nephews.
Per Rick’s wishes, a private, family memorial will be held at a later date.
Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.