Richard Gray

Richard A. Gray, 61, of Collinsville passed away at 2:25 p.m., December 8, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.
Rick was born on October 14, 1961 in East St. Louis. He was a son of the late Terry B. and Hazel (Holland) Gray.
He had worked for 23 years as a Laborer at Heidtman Steel in Granite City.
Rick loved stock car racing and drag racing. He worked as a track official at several area dirt tracks and at Gateway International Raceway. He love building model cars.
Although Rick had never married, he had no shortage of family.
Rick has two sets of survivors whom he loved equally. One set were related by blood, the other by the heart. Holidays and other times were split between the two sets.
Related by blood, two nephews, Donnie Gray and Jennifer of Anchorage, AK, Jimmy Gray and Sarah of Imperial, MO; one niece, Terri McDougal and Dave of Marine; sister-in-law, Shirley Gray Renner and Ron of Troy; cousin Butch Gray and Linda of Mascoutah; four great Nieces, Cameron (Gray) Judah and John, Kaitlyn Gray and James, Courtney McDougal, Sammie McDougal; four great nephews, Keith James Gray, Logan Palau, Johnny McDougal, Aidan Gray; one great-great niece, Isabella Jean; two great-great nephews, Easton James, Jimmy.
Related by the heart, Like a son, Casey Hall and Rachel; three like daughters, Danielle Hall and Cale Anderson, Jessica Bowlin and Nathan, Sara Hettinger and RC; six like grandchildren, , Levi Anderson, Xander Bowlin, Brecklyn Bowlin, Knox Hettinger, Liam Hettinger, Beau Hettinger.
Besides his parents, Rick was preceded in death by two brothers, Jim and Keith Gray; one sister-in-law, Liz Gray; special to Rick, Tina Hall.
Service will be private. Gray Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of services.