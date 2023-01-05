Richard Feyerabend

Richard A. Feyerabend, 56, died at 2:46 p.m. on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at his home with his family by his side. He was born on February 27, 1966 in Alton.
Richard was a welder for McBride’s Metal and a United States Air Force Veteran. He married Cathy R. Rathert on January 1, 2011 in Alton. She survives.
Also surviving are five daughters; Nicole and Keith Hodges of Alton, Ashley and Jesus Hernandez of Alton, Angelique and Nicholas (Davis) Gearhart of Steelville, IL., Elizabeth Cotton of Chester, IL., Emma Claussen of Granite City, 5 sons; Patrick and Crystal Feyerabend of New York, Andrew and Kirstie Feyerabend of Roxana, Jason and Ashleigh Feyerabend of Bremerton, WA, Joseph Feyerabend and his companion Denise Carroll of Granite City, Christain Cotton of Willisville, IL, grandchildren, Elizabeth, DeeAnna, Alyah, Lydia, Patrick Jr., Andrew Jr., Gabriella, Madison, Isabella, Gianna, Lillie, Ava, Oliver, Brendon, Aidan, Hailey, Waylon, Jase, Raelynn, and James, two brothers; Greg and JoeAnn Feyerabend of Hamburg, IL., Michael & Lola Feyerabend of Jerseyville, two brothers-in-law, Dale and Rhonda Rathert of St. Peters, MO, and Randall and Debra Rathert of Campbell Hill, IL and several nieces & nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his mother and father; Oleta “Peggy” and Joe Spears and a granddaughter; Linleigh.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.
Alton V.F.W. Post #1308 will conduct Military Burial Rites.
Memorials may be made to the Richard A. Feyerabend Family.
