Richard Michael “Mike” Barnett Sr., 75, died at 5:44 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at his home. He was born March 28, 1947 in Jacksonville, IL the son of the late Archie Lee and Hazel Mae (Farmer) Barnett/Bruce. Mike worked for 37 years for the Illinois Department of Transportation until his retirement in 1998, and an additional 8 years in the private sector building many of the roads and highways in and around Madison County. On December 23, 1965 in Hillview, IL he married Leona Freda Geske, and she survives. Also surviving are one daughter, Sheila Diane Bates (Brian) of Kansas City, MO, one son, Richard Michael “Rich” Barnett Jr (Amy) of Macomb, IL, two grandchildren, Amber Nichole Bates and Isaiah Michael Barnett (Faith), one great grandson, Theodore Michael Barnett, one brother, Danny Barnett (Ann) of Milton, IL, one sister, Bonita Lou Reed of Arkansas and one sister-in-law, Jenny Thomas of California. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Roger Barnett and one brother-in-law, David Reed. Mike served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher for four plus decades at Bethany Baptist Church in Godfrey, Christway Church in Godfrey, and at Heartland Baptist Church in Alton. He will be missed by his family, his friends, and certainly his church family for many years to follow. Visitation will be Friday, November 11, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 5:30 p.m. all at Heartland Baptist Church in Alton. Reverend Alex Melton will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Heartland Baptist Church Mission Fund. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
