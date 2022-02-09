Rhonda Lynn Wallace, of Moro, IL passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
She was born on September 20, 1965, in Alton, IL the daughter of Frank and Sharon (Downey) Wallace.
Rhonda was an estate planner for Edward Jones for more than 20 years. She enjoyed camping at Gnaw-Bone, cooking, internet shopping, collecting many things, watching Lifetime movies, chocolate, and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her life partner, Tim Vaughn of Moro, IL; father Myron Thompson; father and mother-in-law David and Erma Clayton; daughter Holly Vaughn; step-son Dustin Tarrant; siblings and their spouses, Robyn (David) Varady of Highland, IL, Myron (Betty) Thompson of Bethalto, IL, and Debbie (Chris) Vogt of Bethalto, IL; 5 sister-in laws and their spouses, Terri (James) Broggin of Tacoma, WA, Tammy (Jeff) Darr of Cottage Hills, IL, Tina (Ed) Senter of Santa Cruz, CA, Traci Pelhank of Dow, IL, and Tona Short and Roland Overmeyer of East Alton, IL; life-long best friend Melissa (Jeff) Jones of Bunker Hill, IL; fur babies, Mia and Koko; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father Frank Wallace and her mother Sharon Thompson.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday February 12, 2022 from 11 am until time of service at 2 pm at Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Metro East Humane Society.
