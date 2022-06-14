Rhonda Shaw

Rhonda Sue (Peil) Shaw, 65, of Bethalto, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 7:00 am with her family by her side.
She was born on June 6, 1957, in Wood River, IL, the daughter of the late Ronald J. and Betty (McKenzie) Peil. She married Harlen Shaw on April 10, 1976. He preceded her in death on September 13, 2021.
Rhonda is a graduate of Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto. She went to Lewis and Clark Community College where she earned her associate degree in Business Management and worked as a medical receptionist after graduating.
She is survived by her mother, Betty; her daughter, Rachel Thompson (Mike Simburger); her stepdaughters, Sherry Mills and Shelly Moore (Eric); a sister, Joy Moore (Gary); and five grandchildren, Nathan Pearcy, Matthew Moore, Reagan McGibany, Reese Thompson, and Ryder Thompson.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, from 4 to 7 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, where services will take place, on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 11 am. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials can be made to The Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.
