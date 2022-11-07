Rev. Melvin Naylor

Reverend Melvin “Rick” Dean Naylor, 88, died at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Rivers Crossing of Alton. He was born July 2, 1934 in Alton the son of the late Harry and Mae (Lemon) Naylor. He served in the U.S. Air Force, and he was a retired Engineer with the Alton Fire Department for 25 years. Reverend Naylor went on to be a full-time preacher with the Full Gospel Evangelist Center in Alton. On September 24, 1955 in Hartford, IL he married Rosalee Grace Dunnagan, and she preceded him in death on November 11, 2021. Surviving are one daughter, Rachel Coleson of Shipman, IL, two grandchildren, Brian Coleson (Melissa) of Wood River and Lindsay Roe (Henry) of Bethalto and four great grandchildren, Austin, Frank, Gracyn and Lincoln. Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Harold, Donnie, Morse and Gene Naylor and five sisters, Virginia Saylor, Ethel Masterson, Helen Oldnam, Violet King and Delores Duncan. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Reverend Seeram Garney will officiate. Memorials may be made to The BackStoppers. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
