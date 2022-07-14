Rev. Lenord Smith

Reverend Lenord Smith, 81, of Wood River, Illinois went home to be with the Lord at 2:10am on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
He was born on May 10, 1941, in Elbby, Illinois. He was the son of late William Smith and Frances (Klaffer) Smith.
He married Dorothy Debose on December 23, 1961, in Harrisburg, Illinois. Last year they celebrated 60 years of marriage.
Lenord was the senior pastor of the Family of God Church in Wood River. He also spent 20 years working for Olin Corporation and 18 years at Walmart in Wood River. The loves of his life were his wife and family. He looked forward to making Christmas memorable and loved spending time with his grandchildren and greatgrandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Smith; his son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Darla Smith of Moro; daughter and son-in-law Karen and Randy Gray of Moro. His grandchildren, Adam and Kelly Lile of North Port, Florida; Paul and Shelby Lile of Bethalto; Daniel Gray of Moro; Jessica and Philip Smith of Wood River; Joshua and Mikaela Smith of Godfrey; Patrick and Jennifer Jamison of Godfrey; Kimberly Jamison of Jerseyville. He was also blessed with many great grandchildren: Josiah and Judah Lile; Kolten Smith; Graham Lile; Cassandra, Ben, and Annie Jamison.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, his sister Tilda Vinson, and his brothers Ralph, Don, Floyd, and Robert Smith.
Please join us for a celebration of Lenord’s life on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. The visitation is from 10:00am to 12:00pm with the service to follow at 12:00pm. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to Family of God Church, 224 Linton, Wood River, Illinois, 62095.
