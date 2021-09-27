Rev. George T. Wooden, 93, went to be with the Lord, 10:05 pm, Friday, September 24, 2021 at OSF St. Anthony Health Center in Alton.
Born April 24, 1928 in Wood River, he was the son of Elbie and Nancy (Cox) Wooden.
A U. S. Navy veteran, George retired a pastor, serving the Pentescostal church for over 41 years.
On February 7, 1948 in Wood River, he married Wilma Koelling. she died March 22, 2013. He then married Vonda McGee on April 19, 2015 in Alton. She survives.
Surviving also are sons, Terry Wooden of East Alton, Kevin (Patricia) Wooden of East Alton, Ron Wooden of Alton, Dave (Sue) Wooden of Bethalto; daughters, Regina (Paul) Newby of Jerseyville, Chana Wooden of Alton; step-children, John (Jayne) Simmons of Alton, Bill (Carolyn) Simmons of East Alton, Sandy Neal of Godfrey, Sherry Simmons of Springfield, Valerie (Gary) Payne of East Alton; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; brother, Bob Wooden of Hartford; and sister, Shirley Schofield of Jefferson City, MO.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife; step-daughter, Lavon Rea; three brothers, Jack, Edwin and Luther Wooden; and four sisters, Beatrice Hicks, Ann Hicks, Opal Freeman and Barbara Pettit.
Visitation will be from 4-8 pm, Tuesday, September 28 at Cornerstone Pentecostal Church, 519 Grace St., Godfrey, IL where services will be conducted at 11 am, Wednesday. Pastor Curtis Howard will officiate. in accordance with CDC and IDPH guidelines and family request, masks are requested.
Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Pentecostal Church.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is entrusted with arrangements.