Retha Sitze

Retha H. Sitze, 99, passed away at 8:32 am on Monday, July 25, 2022, at her home in Alton, IL.
Retha was born on February 14, 1923, in Marble Hill, MO to Claude and Florabelle (Stilts) Vance. She married Roy C. Sitze on May 28th, 1946. He preceded her in death in on October 17, 1985.
Retha was a beautician and a farmer’s wife. She owned and ran her salon in her home for more than thirty years, while being her husband Roy’s right-hand farm “man”. She caught the fish, cleaned the fish, and cooked the fish. But her favorite part was the fish fry! She was a member of East Alton First United Methodist Church. Retha’s life centered around care and compassion for others, family, and her faith. Her many hobbies included quilting, sewing, and fishing. She worked tirelessly with the care team at the church sewing stuffed bears for children in the hospital, as well as creating beautiful quilts for every holiday for her friends and loved ones. One of her most interesting hobbies early in her retirement was being a member of the Walk to Emmaus clown ministry. Yes, that’s right, the program used clowns to promote the strength of Christianity through humor and self-expression at nursing homes, hospitals, and children’s homes. She truly treasured her “clown family” and all the friendships and memories made.
Retha is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Pam and Raymond Laird of Alton; four grandchildren and their spouses Kim and Richard Butler, Keith and Cara Rice, Beth and Michael Heinz, Casey and Gordon Dixon; and five great-grandchildren Will Butler, Teagan Rice, Grant Heinz, Ava Heinz, and Carter Cox. In addition, she had eight nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, and her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Claudia Wade, and sisters Virginia Sitze and Mercelete Kinder.
Visitation will be held on Thursday July 28, 2022 from 10:00 am until time of funeral service at 11:30 am at East Alton First United Methodist Church with Reverend Dean Blackburn officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Garden in Bethalto, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to East Alton First United Methodist Church.
