Lanette Renee Pauley, 61, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born Jan. 16, 1960 in Wood River, she was a daughter of William Arthur “Art” Pauley and Mary “Annetta” (Fisher) Griffin.
Survivors include a daughter, Jenifer Pauley and a son, Carl Riley, both of South Roxana; and three siblings, Lisa Janine Pauley, Mary Jane (Hall) Durbin, and Tim Marret.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Shirley (Hall) Whitehead; and a brother, Kevin Marret.
Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com