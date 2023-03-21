Reggie Runion

Reggie N. Runion, 59, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023 at his home.
Born Feb. 23, 1964 in Alton, he was a son of Donald R. and Wynona Peal “Pearlie” (Delp) Runion.
Reggie had worked as a clerk at the former Meadowbrook Dairy. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and watching horror movies with family and friends. After he began working at the Easter Seal Society’s Alton office, he began designing and drawing the artwork for their annual Christmas ornaments. He was honored that his artwork helped them raise money for children, and rather than helping just one, he was able to help several children attend the Easter Seals United Cerebral Palsy Camp at Lake Bloomington.
Survivors include children Courtney, Molly, Tiffany and Reggie; his brothers Steven Runion and Donald Runion, Jr.; cousins Dena Bush, Eric Fry and Ty Fry; and a special friend, Dave Moss.
He was preceded in death by his parents and several aunts and uncles.
According to his wishes, there will be no services. He will be laid to rest with his mother at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
Memorials may be made to Pound Pets, Inc., as Reggie was very fond of all animals.
Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com