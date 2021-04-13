Rebecca Wohlert Branum, 65, died Monday, April 5, 2021 in Palm Beach, Florida. She was born April 21, 1956 in Alton the daughter of Jackie (Bridges) Wohlert Williams of Godfrey and the late William Wohlert Jr. She recently retired from the F.B.I. Surviving are a son, Dr. William M. Felton (Cora) of Moscow, Idaho, one brother, William Wohlert of Titus, FL, dear sister-in-law: Debra Wohlert of Coco Beach, FL and her Uncle: Michael Bridges of Los Angeles, CA. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Eldon “Twirp” Williams Jr. Private family services were held in Florida.