Rebecca J. Neunaber, 72, passed away 2:32 pm, Monday, November 29, 2021 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
Born December 8, 1948 in Fenton, MO, she was the daughter of Thomas Earl and Margie (O'Donnell) Griesbaum.
Rebecca was a graduate of Monticello College in Godfrey. She attended SIU-E before joining the U.S. Air Force and studying at the Defense Language Institute-West Coast in Monterey, CA, where she became a Russian linguist. Rebecca was stationed in Berlin, West Germany, and then worked for the National Security Agency. She later worked for and retired from Delta Airlines.
Surviving are her husband, Don and their two children, daughter, Jill (Lino) Rulli in Minnesota and son, David Neunaber of Moro.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11 am, Saturday, December 11 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor David Schultz will officiate.