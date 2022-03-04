Rebecca Lynn Manescalco, 69, passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022at her home with her husband and son by her side.
Born March 26, 1952 in Livingston, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Elmyra (Pollett) Buehling.
She had worked in the healthcare, legal and social services fields, but her biggest joy was the job of mother and grandmother.
She loved camping, antiquing and collecting anything "Beatles" related. She was very proud of the fact she saw "The Beatles" live at Busch Stadium in 1966.
She married Sam Manescalco, her husband of 37 years, on May 3, 1985 in Bethalto. He survives.
She is survived also by her loving son, Joshua Manescalco; daughter-in-law, Kelsey Manescalco; her two granddaughters, Zoey and Josey; her sister, Marguerite Hooper; and many cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River was entrusted with arrangements.