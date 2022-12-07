Raymond Westerhold

Raymond E. Westerhold, 85, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Eden Village Care Center.
Born Feb. 13, 1937 in Wood River Township, he was a son of Charles Frederick and Lillie Caroline (Krauskopf) Westerhold.
A U.S. Army veteran, Ray was a farmer and union carpenter. He was a proud and active member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, Local #0377, and attended numerous retirement dinners. He was a “tinkerer” in his workshop at home, liked watching the birds at his feeder, and enjoyed eating lunch at the Airliner with his many friends.
He married Barbara Bee (Berry) Oct. 9, 1963. She passed away Apr. 17, 2006.
Survivors include his daughter, Dana (Chris) Eyler of O’Fallon, MO; two sons, Mark (Tracy) Westerhold of Bunker Hill and Barry Westerhold of Bethalto; grandchildren, Zachary, Alexandra, and Catherine Eyler, and Blake, Dalton, Emily, and Luke Westerhold; two sisters, Dorothy Hachman and Marie Kladar, both of Wood River; a sister-in-law, Frances Westerhold of Staunton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Frederick, Paul and Arthur Westerhold; an infant sister, Loretta Westerhold; two sisters-in-law, Patricia and Polly Westerhold; and two brothers-in-law, Glenn Hachman and John “Mooch” Kladar.
Memorial visitation will be Thursday, December 22 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 10 a.m. until services begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com