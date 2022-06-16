Raymond Shaffer, 84, of Edwardsville passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 6:42 pm at his home.
He was born on January 30, 1938, in Granite City, IL, the son of Glen and Thelma Shaffer. On July 27, 1958, Raymond married Norma Law in Jerseyville, IL.
Raymond attended High School in Edwardsville, IL where he played football, he then attended the University of Missouri where he played football for the Missouri Tigers. Ray then went on to graduate from SIU Carbondale with a bachelor’s degree in Engineering and Mechanical Arts. Raymond enjoyed listening to music, especially Phantom of the Opera and Les Misérables. He was a family man and enjoyed many a summer at Crooked Lake in Angola, IN; and was a lover of animals, especially his dog, Buddy. Most of all Raymond’s passion was golfing and would golf several times a week.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Norma Shaffer of Edwardsville, IL; children, Allison Doyle (David) of Godfrey, IL, Kim Petzing of Moro, IL, and Kyle Shaffer (Aleccia) of Hamel, IL; a brother, Charles Shaffer (Karen); grandchildren, Megan, Elise, Ethan, Lucas, Gabriel, Lillian, and Kylie; great grandchildren, Ella, Noah, Braden, and Beckett; and many nieces and nephews.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Glen Shaffer; and four sisters, Lola Beers, Bernice Ward, Dolores Sutherland, and Margaret McCrary.
A Celebration of Life visitation will take place on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 10:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, IL.
A Burial will take place at a later date at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bethalto, IL.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Madison County Humane Society or Restore Church in Highland.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com