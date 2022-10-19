Raymond Dale Griggs, 67, passed away 8 am, Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Bria of Alton.
Born July 20, 1955 in Potosi, MO, he was the son of John Raymond and Alice F. (Martin) Griggs.
He had worked as a miner for several years.
Surviving are a son, Jason Dale Griggs of Potosi, MO; two daughters, Serina Mitchell of Osage Beach, MO, Erica Griggs of South Roxana; two grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a sister, Katherine Jolliff of St. James, MO.
He was preceded in death by his parents; step-son, Nick W. Angleton; and two brothers, Donald Griggs and Paul "Butch" Smith.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites were accorded.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of expenses.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.