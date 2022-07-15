Raymond Cobbel

Raymond "Gene" Cobbel, 91, passed away 3:00 am, Friday, July 15, 2022 at Bria Healthcare of Wood River.
Born June 26, 1931 in Wood River, he was the son of Raymond and Beatrice (Boirum) Cobbel.
Gene retired having worked as an architect for many years. He loved his family and the outdoors, hunting and fishing; he also enjoyed wood carving and painting.
He had been a member of the Alton Water Ski Club, Sportsman's Trap Team, Alton Trap Team and Olin Trap Team as well as Wood River Moose Lodge Rifle and Gun Club.
On July 17, 1953 in Wood River, he married Helen Willeford. She survives.
Surviving also are sons, Steven Cobbel of Roxana, David (Jennifer) Cobbel of Glen Carbon; grandchildren, Micah (Misty) Cobbel, Bailey Cobbel, Ethan (Taylor) Cobbel, Gretchen Cobbel; great grandson, Sawyer Cobbel; sister, Cheryl McMillen of Bethalto; and daughter-in-law, Robin Cobbel of Wood River.
Visitation will be from 10 am until time of service at 12 pm, Monday, July 18 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Dave Landry will officiate.
Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer's Disease Foundation.