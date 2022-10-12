Raymond Brown

Raymond E. Brown, 95, passed away at 6:21am on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at his residence. He was born on March 1, 1927, in Medora, the son of the late John M. and Jessie (Esther) Brown. He married Betty Ann Madison on October 5, 1950, in Bethalto, and she preceded him in death on March 19, 2008. He then married Mary Waage on October 12, 2010, in Bethalto, and she survives. Other survivors include two daughters and a son in law: Tammy DeRooy of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Jamiee and Nolan Trewitt of Murray, Utah, two sons and a daughter in law: Randy and Nancy Brown of Brighton, Damon Brown of Bethalto, a daughter in law: Julie Brown of Brighton, several grandchildren, several great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Raymond was employed for over thirty years as a painter at General Motors. He loved golfing, travelling, and playing pool. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto. He was a veteran of the United States Navy where he served from 1944 to 1946. He formerly worked part time at St. Peters Hardware in Godfrey and later at the Elias – Smith Funeral Homes now Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Homes in Alton, Bethalto, and Godfrey.
In addition to his parents and his first wife, Raymond was preceded in death by two sons: Kenton and Gary, a brother: Lester, and a sister: Sarah Marie Moore.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 10am until time of funeral services at 12pm on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Rev. Willard Meyer will officiate. Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery with full military rites by the Ritual Team of VFW Post 1308 of Alton.
Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and will be accepted at the funeral home.
