Ray Clyde Queen, 72, of Godfrey, passed away peacefully with family by his side at 6:28 pm on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ray was born March 24, 1949, in St. Louis, MO, the son of Reynold and Roberta (Rawson) Queen.
He is survived by his brother and sister in-law, Roger and Carol Queen; nieces, Angie (Clinton) Ezell and Andrea (Chris) Roth, along with his great-nieces, Rae Ezell, Ella Roth, and Alana Roth, whom he adored.
His greatest love was spending time with his family. Uncle Ray had many favorites including postcards, daily chocolates, bowling and attending the annual Halloween parade.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is entrusted with professional services.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorials in Ray's name may be made to Beverly Farm Foundation, 6301 Humbert Road, Godfrey, IL 62035
