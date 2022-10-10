Ray J. Masters, 80, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
Born October 11, 1941 in Holcomb, MO, he was the son of Jesse and Ethel (Sullivan) Masters.
He had worked as a Store Keeper and then Expediter for McDonnell-Douglas / Boeing before retiring in 2001.
On December 22, 1961 in Valma, MO, he married Betty Jane Rush. She survives.
Surviving also are a son, Daniel Masters of Godfrey; daughter, Jennifer (Bill) Klinke of Godfrey; two grandchildren, Emily and Will Klinke;and sister-in-law, Wanda Masters of East Alton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters-in-law, Joe (Odeta) Masters, Harry (Madge) Masters, Bob Masters,twin, Ralph Master in infancy; and sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy (Bryant) Norman.
Visitation will be from 1 pm until time of service at 3 pm, Sunday, October 16 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Burial will be in Berrong Cemetery near Advance, MO.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Disease Foundation.