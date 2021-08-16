Ray E. Baker, 79, passed away and went to be with the Lord at 8pm on Friday, August 13, 2021, at SSM DePaul Hospital. He was born on December 18, 1941, in East Liverpool, Ohio, the son of the late Cassius and Della (Cheuvront) Baker. He married the former Beverly J. “Bev” Gamble on January 19, 1963, in East Liverpool, Ohio, and she preceded him in death on December 18, 2020. Survivors include a daughter and son – in- law: Ralynne and Joseph Case of Bethalto, a son and daughter - in - law: Scott and Erin Baker of Columbia, Missouri, four grandchildren: Zachary and Becca Case of Las Vegas, Nevada, Alexander Case of St. Charles, Missouri, Max Baker of Nashville, Tennessee, Sam Baker of Columbia, Missouri, a great granddaughter: Amelia Case of Las Vegas, Nevada, two brothers and sisters -in - law: Tom and Joyce Baker of Florissant, Missouri, John and Barbara Baker of Anderson, Indiana, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Ray was an Avionics Engineer at Boeing in St. Louis prior to his retirement. He loved camping, working on old cars, and going on Mission Trips. He was a member of the Wright City Church of the Nazarene in Wright City, Missouri. He and his wife received the Distinguished Service Award from the Church of the Nazarene in 2013.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Ray was preceded in death by a sister: Joyce Baumgardner.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 10am until time of funeral services at 11am on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at the Roxana Church of the Nazarene. Pastor George Cargill and Pastor Rodney Durr will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Charles Memorial Gardens in St. Charles, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The Jesus Film, 100 Lake Hart Drive, Department 3100, Orlando, Florida, 32832 or online at www.jesusfilm.org.