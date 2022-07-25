Ray Davis, 78, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022 at his home with his family at his side.
Born November 10, 1943 in Mozier, IL, he was the son of Lyman and Oma (White) Davis.
Ray has worked as a furnace operator for the Olin Corporation for 40 years before retiring in 2006.
On August 21, 1964 in Rosewood Heights, he married Viola Waters. She survives.
A man who dearly loved his family, he is also survived by a son, Darrin Davis of Wood River; daughter, Angela Eberhart of Wood River; grandchildren, Andrew Davis, Megan Eberhart, James Eberhart; and brother and sister-in-law, Sonny and Janet Waters of Bethalto.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Charles Davis; and three brothers, Russell, Albert and Larry Davis.
Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service at 1 pm, Tuesday, July 26 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Mr. Frank Akers will officiate.
Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.