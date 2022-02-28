Steven Randall "Randy" Gold, 61, passed away unexpectedly Friday, February 25, 2022 at his residence.
Born March 29, 1960 in Alton, he was the son of Larry N. and Mary Alice (Fentress) Gold.
A U.S. Army veteran, Randy worked for the Sheet Metal Union Local 36 out of St. Louis before recently retiring.He is survived by a son, Benjamin Gold (Emily "Shea" Simms) of Springfield; brothers, Lance Michael Gold, Phillip A. Gold; and sisters, Cynthia Winchester and Mary Roberta "Robi" Walker.
His parents and a brother, David Gold preceded in death.
Visitation will be from 4 pm until time of service at 5:30 pm, Wednesday, March 2 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.