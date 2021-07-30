Randi Nicole Ryan, 34, died at 11:40 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021 at her home in Cottage Hills. Born November 16, 1986 in Alton, she was the daughter of Paul Ryan and Roxanne Foutch. Along with her parents, she is survived by a son, Ace Connelly, Jr.; sisters, Wendy, Paula and Stephanie; brothers, Justin, Nick and Bryan and numerous aunts and uncles. Graveside services will be at 9:00 a.m. Friday, August 6, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
