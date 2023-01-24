Randall Oldham

Randall L. Oldham, 60, passed away at 12:47 am on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, IL.
He was born on June 22, 1962, in Alton, IL to the late Harold E. and Mary (Berghoff) Oldham. He married Denise M. (Weir) Oldham on May 16, 1992, in Wood River, IL.
Randall earned his BA degree in accounting from SIUE. He then worked as a cost accountant for Olin Corp for 25 years before retiring in 2014. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Bethalto. Enjoyed the St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues, and watching football. He loved to go to Geno's 140 Club to eat with his wife and friends. Randy will be sadly missed.
Randall is survived by his wife, Denise; son, Timothy James Oldham of Moro; mother-in-law, Donna (Jerry) Spencer of Wood River; father-in-law, Darrell Weir of Wood River; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Michelle (Jody) Morgan of West Chester, OH; nieces, Alyssa and Hannah Morgan; and many cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, from 9:30 am until time of service at 11 am, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, with Pastor Tim Drury officiating.
Burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Bethalto.
