Randall L. Brown, 66, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born Jan. 3, 1955 in Wood River, he was a son of Vern Allen and Doris Arlene (Evans) Brown.
He worked as a store manager of Fisca Oil Co., and had also worked for Ford Motor Company and most recently in the maintenance department of the Jerseyville Wal-Mart. He loved fishing, and went any time he could.
Survivors include his son, Jeremy (Jennifer) Brown of Pocahontas, IL; two grandchildren that were his “everything”, Ethan and Mary Ann Brown; and his sister and brothers, Sandra E. (Danny) Michel, Edward (Patricia) Brown, and Larry Brown, all of Cottage Hills.
The family will hold memorial visitation at Bethalto 1st Christian Church on Tuesday, July 6 from 3 p.m. until memorial services begin at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made payable to Jeremy Brown for the Ethan and Mary Ann Scholarship Fund.
An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com