Randall Holbrook Sr.

Randall Franklin Holbrook Sr., 80, of Wood River, IL went peacefully to be with the Lord on January 15, 2023. Randall "Randy", the son of Noah Franklin Holbrook and Lorene Hollon Holbrook was born January 22nd, 1942, in Sparks Hill, IL
Randy grew up in Sparks Hill and Elizabethtown in Hardin County, IL. He graduated from Cave-in-Rock High School in 1961 and worked for Illinois Central Railroad prior to being drafted by the Army. After his service Randy moved to Madison County, IL where he eventually began his 30 years plus years working at Clark Oil Refinery. On November 9th, 1968, Randall married his sweetheart, Patricia Faye Flowers. Randall enjoyed fishing, his vegetable garden, coaching youth soccer, and spending time with family and friends. In recent years he spent many happy hours attending and cheering on his grandchildren and great grandchildren, in sports, plays, school and community events.
Randall is survived by his spouse, Patricia Flowers Holbrook of Wood River, IL; his three children, Dawn Phillips of Carrollton, IL, Randall "Randy" (Tara) Holbrook of East Alton, IL, and Angela (Kevin) Reilley of Rosewood Heights, IL, nine grandchildren, Ashley, Stephanie, Thomas, Taylor, Christopher, Troy, Faith, Sophie, and Mason; four great grandchildren, Olivia, McKenzie, Carson, and Hunter.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gary Dean Holbrook.
Visitation will be from 10 am until time of a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am Friday January 20, 2023 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Wood River.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials may be made to: Masses at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church or the Alzheimers Association.
Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at wwwkallalandschaaf.com
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, IL is in charge of arrangements.