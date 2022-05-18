Randall Gatlin

Randall E. Gatlin, 71 of Edwardsville passed May 16, 2022 at Anderson Hospital.
Born on December 25, 1950 in St. Louis, Missouri son of the late Wesley and Ruth E.(Hoevelman) Gatlin.
Survived by his children Amanda Fenton of Collinsville, Jessica Gatlin and her spouse Sean Seckler of Glen Carbon and Travis Gatlin of Sullivan Mo. Grandchildren; Jacob, Madison, Ashley, Brittany, Bowie, Travis and Emily.
Great grandchildren; Christopher, Ryder, Aiden, Carter and Sammy.
Sister Faith (Matt) Lawrence of Cottage Hills and Deborah (Dennis) Williams of Bethalto. 2 nieces and 4 nephews
Preceded by his sister Constance Scieszka.
Loved to spend time with family, bbq’s, classic cars, golfing and helping all people in need.
Visitation Monday May 23, 2022 11am till 1 pm service time at Saksa Mateer Funeral Home, Edwardsville, Illinois.
Burial will be at St. James Cemetery Edwardsville.
Memorial to family
Covid Restrictions apply. Mask strongly suggested.