Ramona Romain

Ramona S. Romain, 81 died at 11:53 pm on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton. She was born June 26, 1941 in Alton the daughter of the late Roman and Alita (Hunro) Perez. She was a manager for A.G. Edwards and Bel-Scott for many years. She went on to own and manage West Alton Market with her husband in West Alton, MO. Ramona was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Tahlequah, OK and she was an avid poodle collector. On April 29, 1960 in Alton, she married Charles H. “Sonny” Romain, Jr. and he preceded her in death on July 14, 2018. Surviving are four children, Victoria Brown (Richard) of Alton, Roxanne Hart (Keith) of Portage, IN, Scott Romain of Alton and Kaylee Romain of Tahlequah, OK, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, three sisters, Angie Perez (John) of Danville, IL, Elia Perez of Milwaukee, WI, Elsa Riva (Tim) of Jacksonville, IL and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Jessica Romain, one son, Allen Romain and one brother, Martin Perez. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Tom Olney will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
