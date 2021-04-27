Ramona Linda Stout, 92, died at 8:36 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville. Born January 8, 1929 in Alton, she was the daughter of James and Pearl (Snyder) Corrigan. Mrs. Stout was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton and worked as a supervisor for St. Joseph’s Hospital in Alton. On April 18, 1947 she married Warren Stout in Alton. He preceded her in death. Surviving are two daughters, Diana Stout of Alton and Dena Hawk and her wife Shelly Osborn of Alton, two sons, Warren D. Stout (Mona) of Bethalto and Robert D. Stout (Robbin) of Jefferson City, MO. Also surviving are grandchildren, Brian, Timothy, Patrick and Sarah Stout and Amy Lopez, and great grandchildren, Maegan, Ariel, Amanda, Alissa, Sergio, Lorelei, Henry, Chase, John, Zinnia and Jack. A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 30, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
