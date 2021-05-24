Ramona Caroline Scheibe, 84, died at 11:01 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born March 21, 1937 in Alton, she was the daughter of Leo Samuel and Helen (Moore) Scheibe. She retired as a secretary from McDonnell Douglas in 1995 after 33 years of service. Ramona was a lifetime resident of Alton. She enjoyed working in her yard tending to her numerous flower gardens. She always had a pet. Her current pets, Kitty and Patti, a sweet little Shih Tzu will miss her dearly. A caring and giving person, she enjoyed her family gatherings, eating out and naturally, shopping. She was always willing to go with the flow. Family and friends will miss her winning smile and sparkling eyes. Surviving is a sister, Leona Piggott of Alton, three nieces, Judy Jones of Alton, Sandy Conrad of Brighton and Susan Edsall of Alton, and a nephew, Gary Piggott of Bethalto. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her life partner, Joannita “Jo” Allen and a brother, Leonard Scheibe. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Graveside services will be at 10:20 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021 at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfunralhome.com
