Ralph "Rick" Charles Richter, 83, of Godfrey, Illinois passed away on Friday, January 7, 2023, at his home.
He was born June 1, 1939, in Freeport, Illinois, the son of the late Elizabeth Simpson and Norman Richter.
On May 26, 1961, he married Norma (Edwards) Richter. She survives.
He was a proud 1957 graduate of Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto, IL.
He proudly served his country in the US Army, servicing with the 204th MP Company, Ft. Sheridan, IL.
He will be remembered for coaching the Meadowbrook little league Warrior Baseball team, touching the lives of many young boys and later the Granite City Steel Credit Union baseball teams. His hobbies included Amateur Radio obtaining the Advanced License for Call sign KA9EKS. He was a member of the American Legion, Patriot Life Member of the NRA and founding sponsor of the National Museum of the US Army.
In addition to his wife of 61 years, he is survived by his sister-in-law, Carolyn Sykes of Granite City, IL; brother-in-law Richard Kozikowski of Indianapolis, IN, siblings & nieces & nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Juanita Kozikowski; brother-in-law George Sykes and three sisters, Jean Miller, Janice Keller, & Joyce Rucker.
Special thanks for the love and support of the OSF Hospice Home Health Care Service.
Private services will be held at the Sunset Hill Garden Mausoleum in Edwardsville, IL.
Memorials may be made to OSF Hospice or the National Museum of the US Army.
