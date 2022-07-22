obit stock color

Ralph L. Miller, 97, died at 1:59 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022 at OSF St. Anthony’s Healthcare Center in Alton.  Born April 18, 1925 in Roxana, he was the son of Leslie R. and Ethel (Lawrence) Miller.  Mr. Miller served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and was a member of Heartland Baptist Church in Alton.  He retired as a tractor driver for Laclede Steel.  On August 22, 1967 he married the former Mildred Beckett in East Alton.  She preceded him in death on June 19, 2009.  Surviving is a daughter, Laurie Moran (David) of Wood River, four grandchildren, Nick Moran (Lauren) of St. Louis, MO, Nathan Moran of Nashville, TN, Lindsay Kitzmiller and Jake Kitzmiller, two great grandchildren, Millie Moran and Jason, and a sister, Eileen Miller of Roxana.  Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Kitzmiller and a sister, Helen Miller.  Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 25, 2022 at Heartland Baptist Church in Alton.  Reverend Alex Melton will officiate.  Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.  Memorials may be made to Heartland Baptist Church or the East Alton Fire Department.  Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.  Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com