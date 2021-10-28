Ralph Logan, 98, passed away at 12:35 p.m. Thursday, October 28, 2021 at University Care Center in Edwardsville.
Born March 25, 1923 in New Haven, IL, he was a son of Doran and Lou (Clifford) Logan.
A U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, he worked as a sheet metal worker at McDonnell-Douglas (now Boeing), retiring in 1988.
Survivors include a son, James (Janet) Logan of Glen Carbon; a daughter, Sandra Beckett of North Carolina; a daughter-in-law, Carla Logan of East Alton;
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Betty (Browning) Logan; a son, David Logan; 2 sisters; and 3 brothers.
Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com