Ralph Byrd, 97 of Godfrey passed away in his home on February 1, 2022.
He is survived by his wife of 76 years Barbara Jean Byrd, sons Michael Byrd, Danny Byrd and daughter Bonnie Byrd.
He was past owner of Park Ette Drive-In East Alton, and later family business Trader’s Guns in Alton. He was a Navy veteran.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
A private burial will be held at Bethany Cemetery in Godfrey.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton will oversee arrangements.
