Ralph M. Bruce, 93, passed away peacefully with his wife and daughter by his side, 6:55 pm, Friday, September 10, 2021 at his residence.
Born February 8, 1928 in Norris City, IL, he was the son of Carl and Mabel (Harlow) Bruce.
A graduate of McLeansboro High School, he entered the army, serving during the Korean War. He was employed as a salesman, then sales manager for Albrecht-Hamlin Chevrolet for 40 years before retiring.
Ralph will be remembered as a jokester. He enjoyed fishing and boating at The Lake of The Ozarks, working in his yard and dabbling in his shed.
On November 28, 1987 in Wood River, he married Jean V. (Byron) Stanley. She survives.
Surviving also are a daughter, Ralona (Scott) Wittels of Bethalto; step-daughters, Joni Stanley (Jorge Fonrodona) of Bethalto, Teri (Scott) Patterson of Fairfax, VA; step-sons, Chris (Patty) Stanley and Tim Stanley all of Wood River; sister-in-law, Carla Bruce in Arizona; 13 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and very special nieces, nephews and cousins, all whom he love very dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Thomas Bruce; and sister, Irene Thackrey.
Visitation will be from 11 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 1 pm, Thursday, September 16 at Holy Angels Parish Church in Wood River. Father Donald Wolford will serve as celebrant.
In accordance with CDC and IDPH guidelines, the family request masks be worn.
Burial will follow in Woodland Hill Cemetery with military honors presented by Alton VFW Post 1308.
Memorials may be made to The Wood River Heritage Council Wedding Chapel, P.O. Box 222, Wood River, IL 62095 or Band of Parents, Inc Pediatric Cancer Research.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is entrusted with arrangements.