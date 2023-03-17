Raleigh Adams

Raleigh E. “Gene” Adams, 84, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born May 8, 1938 in Golden Eagle, IL, he was the son of Kenneth and Bertha (Blanset) Stoner.
Gene worked as a truck driver for H.A. Nevlin in Alton for many years. One of his favorite things was scratch-off lottery tickets. His greatest joy was his family, and he spent lots of time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his sons, Jamie (Toni) Adams of Wood River and Brian (Wendy) Adams of Roxana; 12 grandchildren, Holly, Erica, Kayla, Heather, Ashley, Ariel, Sabrina, Taylor, Michael, Austin, Sarah, and Brylee; and several great grandchildren including two on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Tracy Adams and Melissa Gillison; his sister, Velma Northup; and his former wife, Sandra Young.
No services are scheduled at this time.
