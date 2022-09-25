Ragna E. "Dolly" Sauls, 86, passed away 5:53 pm, Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at her residence.
Born May 16. 1936 in Pauls Valley, OK, she was the daughter of Virgil E. and Laura E. (McCarter) McCurley.
She had worked as a custodian for Shell Oil for seven years.
She married Robert E. Sauls who preceded her in death on February 22, 2000.
Surviving are two sons, Jimmy Brooks and Jayme brooks both of Texas; three daughters, Debbie Salano, Regina Brooks of Texas, Wendy Brooks of Hartford; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Larry Brooks;eight brothers, James, Vernon, Eldon, William, Alton, Freddie, Clyde and Donald McCurley and six sisters, Sylvie Allard, Helen Duncan, Mary Spears, Wanda Nelms, Mildred Fox, and Dorothy McCurley.
Cremation rites were accorded and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.