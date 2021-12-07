Rae A. Simpson, age 68, of Dorsey, Illinois passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Rae was preceded in death by her parents, husband Don Simpson, daughter Carrie Simpson, and brother Scott Bell.
She is survived by sons and daughter-in-laws Matthew Simpson, O.D. and Brandy of St. Louis, Missouri; Air Force Major David Simpson and Amber of North Pole, Alaska; and grandchildren Harper, Rowan, and Lucas Simpson.
Rae was born on June 25, 1953 in Hammond, Indiana to Lucille and Howard Bell. She grew up in Hammond with her four surviving siblings, Howard Bell (Cheryl) of Cape Coral, Florida; Jan Marker of Hammond, Indiana; Craig Bell (Lisa) of Crown Point, Indiana; and Brian Bell (Roberta) of Many Farms, Arizona.
Rae graduated from Indiana University in 1975 with a degree in Optometric Sciences. After graduation she worked in a private optometry practice in Eaton, Ohio. Rae and Don were married in May 1977 after taking their relationship long-distance upon graduation. Rae then joined Don on the Hopi Reservation in Keams Canyon, Arizona. Expecting Matt’s birth, Rae and Don relocated to St. Louis in 1978, and decided to settle in the Metro-East area.
While she worked for the Edwardsville, Illinois School District for nearly a decade, Rae primarily identified with her role as mother and homemaker. She was known for her unwavering support of family. Rae thoroughly enjoyed cooking and baking, providing numerous hands-on tutorials to family and friends on her chocolate chip cookie recipe and techniques. Within the confines of her craft room, she honed her expert abilities at crocheting, needlepoint, scrapbooking, and more, always relishing the ability to share her creations and techniques with others.
Visitation will be on Thursday, December 9, 2021, from 2 until the time of service at 4 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois with Leroy Simpson officiating. Burial will take place on Friday, December 10, 2021, at 9:15 am, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made Haven House St. Louis (www.havenhousestl.org) or Team Rubicon (www.teamrubiconusa.org) in Rae’s name.