Priscilla Lane Donals, 78, finally succumbed to a disease we all know too well, cancer, at 11:23 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at her home in Godfrey. She was born May 1, 1944 in Alamance, N.C. the daughter of the late Kermit and Idell (Chester) Sharpe. She was proud to be a great warrior as she survived and battled for at least 7 years with stage four cancer. Priscilla narrowly escaped death at the age of 19 when she was involved in a head on car accident. When she was 21 years old she gave birth to Robin Elaine Lusardi. Her second child, Rory Laurence Lusardi came into the world but soon parted within one month to congestive lung and heart failure. She has had a couple of marriages but the one that was most steadfast and loyal was to Scott Lee Donals, and he preceded her in death. She encountered Tim Herbst, Scotts son by another marriage and she assisted in raising him to become the excellent brother to Robin, and exquisite husband to Sharon and superb father to Lillian and Fred. Priscilla was also a leader and servant. Her connection to a number of organizations, notable, founded the women’s group based on the church she was attending and called it the Lydia-Ruth Guild organization at St. Anthony’s Lutheran Church in Florida. She served in many different positions in her life: medical assistant, inventory clerk, children’s cross walk officer, etc. But the most notable positions was serving as a purchasing agent and eventually becoming a Community Association Manager where she was running entire condominiums. She has performed in many positions and received awards and accolades but the one she held most dear to her heart was being a profound mother to Robin, Tim and Sharon as well as a doting grandmother to Lillian and Fred. Mrs. Donals was a member of the Resurrection Lutheran Church in Godfrey. Surviving is a daughter, Robin Brown of Godfrey, and son, Timothy Herbst (Sharon) of Leesburg, FL, two grandchildren, Lillian Herbst, Fredrick Mabry (Elizabeth), one great grandchild, Evelyn Rose Mabry, one brother, Kenneth Sharpe of North Carolina, and a sister, Nina Nesbitt of Godfrey. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Pastor David Schultz will officiate. Memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
