Phyllis Thompson

Phyllis Jean Thompson, 75, passed away at 4:10 am on Thursday February 16, 2023, at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Nursing.
She was born in Alton, on June 4, 1947, the daughter of the late Dale Edwin and Audrey Ruth (Lattin) Allen. Phyllis married Charles Thompson on June 5, 1998, in Edwardsville. He preceded her in death.
Phyllis enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles. She loved flowers, especially tulips and lilies. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Phyllis is survived by her son Tony Thompson of Alton; sister and brother-in-law Carol and Jim Markey of Pocahontas; grandsons Trevor (Ashlen Cohoon) Thompson, Anthony Thompson, and Quinton Hollowell; four great-granddaughters; and several nieces and nephews.
Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded, and professional services will be handled by Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.
A Memorial Visitation will be held at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton, on Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am, with Reverend Andre Dobson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Calvary Baptist Church.
