Phyllis Joan Taylor, age 80, formerly of Godfrey, Illinois, passed away at six in the morning on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at University Care Center in Edwardsville, Illinois.
She was born on October 10, 1940, in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of the late Albert and Gladys (Roberts) Darr.
Phyllis is survived by her son, Douglas Taylor and his wife, Amy, of Bunker Hill, Illinois. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Allison Kelso and her husband, Aaron, of Highland, Illinois and Cassidy Taylor of Bunker Hill, Illinois.
She was a caring mother and grandmother and loved spending time with her family.
Phyllis was a retired registered nurse for Christian Northeast Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.
She enjoyed playing hymns on the piano, especially her favorite, “The Old Rugged Cross,” and walking around, shopping at Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri. She was an avid collector of antiques, an admirer of Victorian homes, a fun-loving and ornery grandmother, and a devoted follower of Christ. Phyllis had a quirky sense of humor and a passion for trying new foods and documenting her family’s history and genealogy.
Phyllis was a member of the First Christian Church in Wood River, Illinois. During her time at University Care Center, she enjoyed listening and participating in worship services held by visiting ministers.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, David Darr and Daryl Darr.
Graveside services will be held at 10 am on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Miles Station Cemetery in Brighton, Illinois.
Gent Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at gentfuneralhome.com
She was born on October 10, 1940, in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of the late Albert and Gladys (Roberts) Darr.
Phyllis is survived by her son, Douglas Taylor and his wife, Amy, of Bunker Hill, Illinois. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Allison Kelso and her husband, Aaron, of Highland, Illinois and Cassidy Taylor of Bunker Hill, Illinois.
She was a caring mother and grandmother and loved spending time with her family.
Phyllis was a retired registered nurse for Christian Northeast Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.
She enjoyed playing hymns on the piano, especially her favorite, “The Old Rugged Cross,” and walking around, shopping at Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri. She was an avid collector of antiques, an admirer of Victorian homes, a fun-loving and ornery grandmother, and a devoted follower of Christ. Phyllis had a quirky sense of humor and a passion for trying new foods and documenting her family’s history and genealogy.
Phyllis was a member of the First Christian Church in Wood River, Illinois. During her time at University Care Center, she enjoyed listening and participating in worship services held by visiting ministers.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, David Darr and Daryl Darr.
Graveside services will be held at 10 am on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Miles Station Cemetery in Brighton, Illinois.
Gent Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at gentfuneralhome.com
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Phyllis Joan Taylor please visit our Sympathy Store.