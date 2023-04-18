Phyllis Ax

Phyllis J. (Hoffman) Ax, 73 of Godfrey, Illinois passed away at her home on April 15, 2023. She was born June 28, 1949 in Alton, the daughter of the late Herbert Hoffman and Pauline (Ogle) Hoffman.
Phyllis attended the Illinois School for the Deaf (ISD) from Kindergarten to high school, graduating in 1968. She cherished her time at ISD with the teachers and friends who became like second family to her. Phyllis was an active member of the deaf community and enjoyed spending her time attending various events and traveling with her friends. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother and friend and her sense of humor, laugh and her kindness will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.
Phyllis is survived by three children, Andrea (Garrett) Ax of Edwardsville, Ellen Ax Godfrey of Godfrey, Mark (Sarah) Ax of St. Louis, MO; two grandchildren, Emily Johnson and Brooke Godfrey; a brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Penny Hoffman; niece and nephew, Kelsie (Hoffman) McCoy and Kyle Hoffman of Jerseyville, other extended family and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Pauline Hoffman.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites were accorded and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Illinois School for the Deaf, Jacksonville Community Center for the Deaf or the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation.