Phillis M. Hillman, 77, died at 11:50 p.m. Thursday, February 24, 2022 at her home in Godfrey. Born August 13, 1944 in Jefferson City, MO, she was the daughter of James A. and Esther M. (Loeffler) Buckner. Phillis graduated from Jefferson City High School in 1962 and St. Luke’s School of Nursing in 1965. She married Talmage “Tal” Hillman on April 2, 1966 in Jefferson City, MO. He preceded her in death on December 16, 2020. Mrs. Hillman was an RN for 50 years and retired from the Bellefontaine Habilitation Center in St. Louis, MO. She enjoyed sewing and gardening and was an award winning photographer. She was a member of the Alton Little Theater and Sweet Adelines. Most of all she enjoyed her family. Surviving are two daughters, Kimberly Hillman of Godfrey and Christina Schmidt of Alton, a son, Christopher Hillman (Lori) of Godfrey, six grandchildren, Keith, Zack, Devin, Eric, Ashley, and Megan, a great grandchild, Isabella and her beloved cats. There are no services scheduled. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s
