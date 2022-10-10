Phillip E. Swan, 79, of Alton, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in MO.
He was born in Alton, IL, the son of Joseph and Delta (Cannon) Swan on June 2, 1943.
Phillip was the valedictorian of his graduating class at Alton High School. He worked at Seiko International in computer sales. Phillip published several books, which are at libraries around the world. He researched the genealogy of several family surnames, relatives to our Swan branch.
Phillip is survived by a sister, Priscilla (Rudy) Scroggins of Alton and Terry (Lisa) Swan of Edwardsville.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jill; he later remarried and was preceded by his second wife, Carrie as well.
Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded, and no services will be held at this time.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.
