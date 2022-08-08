Phillip Lester

Phillip Michael Lester, 73, passed away 4:10 pm, Friday, August 5, 2022 at John Cochran VA Medical Center in St. Louis.
Born December 14, 1948 in Grafton, he was the son of Virel and Inelda (Duff) Lester.
A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, he served three tours in Vietnam. He was employed in Logistics/Documentation Department for the U.S. Army.
On June 10, 2011 in Edwardsville, he married Diana Kamp. She survives.
Surviving also are a daughter, Angie Kadall of Hardin; step-sons, Brian (Lea) Bowman of Rosewood Heights, Allen Bowman of Hartford, Jason (Amy) Bowman of Litchfield; four grandchildren, Colin, Ryan and Damon Kadall, Merideth Malloy; six step-grandchildren, Alexis, Dylan, Katelyn, Shelby, Autumn and Peyton; brother, Kenny Lester of Granite City; and two sisters, Earlene Zimmerman and Joyce Harlan both of Dow.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Eddie Lester and Darrell Lester.
Cremation rites were accorded.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.