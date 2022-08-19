Philip Carl Bumbacher, 77, died at 6:18 a.m.,Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Born May 3, 1945, in St. Joseph, MO. He was the son of Milton L. Bumbacher and Theresa M. (Bokay) Bumbacher. Phil was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Alton and retired from Miller’s Mutual as a litigator in 2012. On October 11, 1969, he married the former Carolyn M. Breyfogle in Alton. She survives. Also, surviving are two daughters, Emily Dellamano (Zachary) of Godfrey and Anna Young (Shaun) of Godfrey; two granddaughters, Eve Dellamano and Charlotte Young of Godfrey; and one niece, Sara Kopp and family. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Steve Bumbacher (Elizabeth). He leaves behind many family and friends who will always remember him as “Kind and Krazy.” He was an outdoorsman, loving fishing and hunting trips. Also, he was very happy spending time in his workshop inventing and building. His greatest joy was spending time with family.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 25, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church in Alton. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church in Alton. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.