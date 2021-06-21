Philbert Ray Flanigan, 66, passed away 6:49 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021 at home in Hartford, IL, with his significant other of 11 years, Mary Budde by his side. Phil fought cancer in 2018, but cancer returned in February 2020.
Born in Ft. Knox, KY on July 11, 1954, Phil was the first born “gold nugget” son of Lavern and Wilma Ann (Merrell) Flanigan of Granite City, IL; older brother to Rebecca (Mark) Thomas of Livingston, TX and Roger (Rachel) Flanigan of Granite City.
Father to three daughters; Rachel (David) Williams of Bismarck, MO, Dacia (Chris) Voss of Granite City, IL and Stacey Flanigan of Wood River; grandchildren are David and Tyler Williams, Cameron and Kayla Cole, Christopher and Landin Voss.
Phil also considered Mary’s son Craig (Barb) Budde of East Alton, IL and their daughters, Olivia and Grace as family.
Three nephews include Matt (Jaimie) Thomas with daughters, Jordan and Lydia of San Antonio, TX, Christopher (Andrea) Flanigan of Ballwin, MO and Ryan Thomas of Kansas City, MO.
Surviving uncles are Lenard Merrell of Daytona Beach, FL and Larry Flanigan of Pollard, AR.
As a 1972 graduate of Granite City Senior High School, Phil worked to become a Research Chemist at Mallincrodt in St. Louis, MO retiring after 35 years in 2008. His hobbies included Doctor DJ & Karaoke for 10 years, Phil’s Lawn and Garden Service for 12 years and being a member of the Metro East Pool League of Granite City – Monday Night Men’s- Kopps Korner II team for 20 years.
He enjoyed life by mushroom hunting, vacationing to U.S. National Parks, competitive game nights, camping, canoe trips, playing in a creek, bonfires, BBQ, fishing, playing guitar, singing karaoke, costume parties and holiday gatherings. He was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and enjoyed watching the St. Louis Blues. His favorite TV shows included old westerns, Andy Griffith, Star Trek, Pawn Stars, Antique Archeology and every episode of Dr. Who. No other musical group held more memories for him than the BEATLES.
He worked hard providing for those he loved and was rich in love, laughter, kindness and friendship. Phil (AKA as Dr. Phil) was a wonderful Karaoke DJ at the American Legion Post 708 and the VFW Post 976 in Troy, IL providing hours of memorable fun among cherished friends.
Phil wanted love, understanding and peace and would calmly rationalize any situation before reacting. Stubborn as the day was long, he hated and avoided conflict and disregarded hurtful comments to allow for happier times. He was a practical joker one minute and the next, a supportive concerned rock. When pressured for a yes or no answer, Phil’s favorite reply was MAYBE.
Maybe you were a small part of his life. Maybe you said a prayer for him. Maybe you sent a card expressing concern. Maybe you will plant a tree in his memory or toast a drink in his honor. Maybe you will feel him near in days to come or miss him at future gatherings. Maybe you will remember all the good times shared and smile when you think of him. And, Maybe we will all be together again someday in Heaven if we are lucky. Just Maybe.
Phil’s wishes for cremation will be handled by Paynic Home for Funerals of East Alton and his ashes will be buried at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, IL. No visitation services are planned but a “Celebration of Life” event will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to a charity of your choice. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.